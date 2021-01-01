Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

64 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.3 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 100 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 768 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +208%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

