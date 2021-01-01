Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

68 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 72.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 72.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (126.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5300 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713 +89%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and HP Spectre x360 15 or ask any questions
