HP Spectre x360 15 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 72.9 against 56 watt-hours
- 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (126.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5300 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.5%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|150 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +23%
1554
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5218
ROG Strix G17 G713 +64%
8534
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +11%
566
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2281
ROG Strix G17 G713 +104%
4644
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1