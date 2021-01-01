HP Spectre x360 15 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
HP Spectre x360 15
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (110.5 vs 126.3 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +6%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4974
7206
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
