Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (110.5 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +25%
400 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 768 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +189%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

