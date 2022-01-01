You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) 2560 x 1600 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

31% sharper screen – 282 versus 216 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 375-511% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (109.7 vs 126.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.2% Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Blue White, Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 282 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 15 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72.9 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 135 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1800 MHz GPU boost clock - 1975 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64 GPU performance Spectre x360 15 1.69 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +681% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 4.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.