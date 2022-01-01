Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
HP Spectre x360 15
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 31% sharper screen – 282 versus 216 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 375-511% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (109.7 vs 126.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1975 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +681%
13.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 4.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

