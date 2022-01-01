Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
HP Spectre x360 15
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 72.9 against 67 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 70% sharper screen – 282 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (95.8 vs 126.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 7400:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5%
Response time - 4 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 7
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15 +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. HP Spectre x360 15 vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
3. HP Spectre x360 15 vs MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
7. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and HP Spectre x360 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский