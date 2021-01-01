Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 72.9 against 63 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (98.4 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~85.1%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Blue White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +33%
400 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +67%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

