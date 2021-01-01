HP Spectre x360 15 vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (126.3 vs 182.6 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Can run popular games at about 394-538% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 86 against 72.9 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +17%
1554
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5218
Alienware m17 R4 +57%
8188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +15%
566
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2281
Alienware m17 R4 +68%
3821
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|No, direct
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1