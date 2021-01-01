Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or G15 5510 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Dell G15 5510

65 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
54 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 72.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Dell G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 72.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~69%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +60%
400 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +34%
1554
G15 5510
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +13%
5218
G15 5510
4613
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
G15 5510 +89%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and HP Spectre x360 15
2. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and HP Spectre x360 15
3. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Dell G15 5510
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Dell G15 5510
5. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Dell G15 5510
6. Dell G7 17 7700 and Dell G15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5510 and HP Spectre x360 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский