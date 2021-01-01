Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or G7 17 7700 – what's better?

67 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
62 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1499
From $1379
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (126.3 vs 179 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 97 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~71.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +33%
400 nits
G7 17 7700
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 130 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +24%
1554
G7 17 7700
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +14%
5218
G7 17 7700
4591
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +4%
2281
G7 17 7700
2190

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
G7 17 7700 +80%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

