HP Spectre x360 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5515
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 72.9 against 41 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Width
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|39.5%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +35%
1487
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +6%
4974
4680
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +28%
1504
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6070
Inspiron 15 5515 +18%
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
