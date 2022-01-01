You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 72.9 Wh - 64 Wh 87 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 72.9 against 64 watt-hours

99% sharper screen – 282 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.3 vs 139.3 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Blue Silver, Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39.67 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 891:1 sRGB color space 100% 95.9% Adobe RGB profile - 69.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 15 +33% 400 nits Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72.9 Wh 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Spectre x360 15 1.69 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +60% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 39.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

