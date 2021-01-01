Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or Inspiron 17 7706 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706

68 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 72.9 against 68 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 58% sharper screen – 282 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (126.3 vs 156.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +33%
400 nits
Inspiron 17 7706
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

