HP Spectre x360 15 vs Dell XPS 13 9310

59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
HP Spectre x360 15
Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 72.9 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 67% sharper screen – 282 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (91.3 vs 126.3 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~88.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15
400 nits
XPS 13 9310 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +20%
1449
XPS 13 9310
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +88%
4585
XPS 13 9310
2440
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +17%
1548
XPS 13 9310
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +152%
6118
XPS 13 9310
2423

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15 +101%
1.69 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

