You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 72.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 72.9 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

94% sharper screen – 282 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 108-147% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~89% Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 15 400 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 135 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40 GPU performance Spectre x360 15 1.69 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +196% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.