HP Spectre x360 15 vs Dell XPS 17 9700

68 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 112% sharper screen – 282 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 97 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 375 mm (14.76 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 20 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~90.1%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1686:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15
400 nits
XPS 17 9700 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +35%
1501
XPS 17 9700
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +26%
4939
XPS 17 9700
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +19%
2530
XPS 17 9700
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

