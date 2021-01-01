Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

67 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.3 vs 137.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 355-485% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 99 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~75.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 230 W

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 768 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +646%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

