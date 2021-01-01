Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

HP Spectre x360 15
VS
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
HP Spectre x360 15
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Display 1920 x 1080
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 488-666% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 99 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~77%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1152:1
sRGB color space 100% 90%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 768 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +888%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

