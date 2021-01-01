HP Spectre x360 15 vs Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
From $760
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 72.9 against 42 watt-hours
- Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Width
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|229.9 mm (9.05 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~81.6%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|36.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1230:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.4%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|197 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +15%
1487
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +17%
4974
4247
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +12%
1504
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +20%
6070
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.2 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
