HP Spectre x360 15 vs Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
From $760
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 72.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 72.9 against 42 watt-hours
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
MagicBook 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 229.9 mm (9.05 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~81.6%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 36.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1230:1
sRGB color space 100% 96.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.4%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +25%
400 nits
MagicBook 15 (2021)
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 197 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
MagicBook 15 (2021) +67%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

