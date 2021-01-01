HP Spectre x360 15 vs ENVY 13
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
70
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
51
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 72.9 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 70% sharper screen – 282 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (92.4 vs 126.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Width
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +31%
1554
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +32%
5218
3941
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +14%
566
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +30%
2281
1760
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
