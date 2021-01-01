Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or ENVY 13 – what's better?

67 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
57 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 72.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 70% sharper screen – 282 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (92.4 vs 126.3 square inches)

Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15
400 nits
ENVY 13
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +31%
1554
ENVY 13
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +32%
5218
ENVY 13
3941
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +14%
566
ENVY 13
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +30%
2281
ENVY 13
1760

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
ENVY 13 +67%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

