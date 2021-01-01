Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or ENVY 17 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs ENVY 17

68 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
56 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 72.9 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.3 vs 160.1 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 8 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +33%
400 nits
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +18%
1501
ENVY 17
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +18%
4939
ENVY 17
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15
498
ENVY 17 +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +27%
2530
ENVY 17
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

