HP Spectre x360 15 vs Omen 17 (2021)

65 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
HP Omen 17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 72.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Omen 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 655-893% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) -
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) -
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) -
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~Infinity%
Side bezels 7.3 mm -191.5 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +33%
400 nits
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 165 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 16 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 768 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2021) +1190%
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Spectre x360 15 or ask any questions
