HP Spectre x360 15 vs Pavilion Aero 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 72.9 against 43 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- 66% sharper screen – 282 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (96.6 vs 126.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
|298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1316:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|74.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.4%
|Response time
|-
|37 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:55 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|312 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +8%
1449
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4585
Pavilion Aero 13 +22%
5616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +14%
1548
1352
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6118
Pavilion Aero 13 +21%
7431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.0 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1