You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 72.9 against 43 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

66% sharper screen – 282 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (96.6 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.3% Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Blue White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 35 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1316:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 74.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4% Response time - 37 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 15 400 nits Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72.9 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time - 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 135 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 312 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 7 GPU performance Spectre x360 15 +53% 1.69 TFLOPS Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

