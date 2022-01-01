Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or Pavilion x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
40 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 15
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Pavilion x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 72.9 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 152% sharper screen – 282 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (111 vs 126.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches		 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~75.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +60%
400 nits
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15 +101%
1.69 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
