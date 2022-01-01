HP Spectre x360 15 vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 72.9 against 43 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 152% sharper screen – 282 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (111 vs 126.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
|324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +22%
1449
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +84%
4585
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +17%
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +152%
6118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
