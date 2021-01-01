Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or Spectre x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs x360 13 (2021)

68 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 72.9 against 60 watt-hours
  • 70% sharper screen – 282 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (92.8 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
Spectre x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 307 mm (12.09 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 195 mm (7.68 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~81.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active -
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 5.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

