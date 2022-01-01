Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 (2022) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Display 2560 x 1664
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 83 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 136.1 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight - 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~82%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 135 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

