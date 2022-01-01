You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 83 against 52.6 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 136.1 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~82% Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No -

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 Size 16.1 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) +15% 3.46 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.