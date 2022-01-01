Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 (2022) or Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
45 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 83 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 77% sharper screen – 225 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (136.1 vs 157.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
vs
Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight - 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~81.2%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 135 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

