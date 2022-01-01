You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 83 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

77% sharper screen – 225 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (136.1 vs 157.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~81.2% Side bezels 5.5 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) +60% 400 nits Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 135 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) +142% 3.46 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.