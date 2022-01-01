You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~84.4% Side bezels 5.5 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) 400 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1550 MHz - FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) 3.46 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +212% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 8.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.