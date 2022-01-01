Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 (2022) or Latitude 5430 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs Dell Latitude 5430

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
VS
44 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5430
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
Dell Latitude 5430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Dell Latitude 5430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 101% sharper screen – 225 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (105.5 vs 136.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
vs
Latitude 5430

Case

Weight - 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +82%
400 nits
Latitude 5430
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 135 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 380 / 430 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +142%
3.46 TFLOPS
Latitude 5430
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
2. LG Gram 17 (2022) and HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
3. HP EliteBook 860 G9 and HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Dell Latitude 5430
5. Dell Latitude 7430 and Dell Latitude 5430
6. Dell Latitude 7530 and Dell Latitude 5430
7. Dell Latitude 7330 and Dell Latitude 5430
8. Dell Latitude 5330 and Dell Latitude 5430

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5430 and HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский