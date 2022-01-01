You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 83 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

101% sharper screen – 225 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (105.5 vs 136.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) +82% 400 nits Latitude 5430 220 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 380 / 430 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) +142% 3.46 TFLOPS Latitude 5430 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.