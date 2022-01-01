You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Around 7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

33% sharper screen – 225 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (95.3 vs 136.1 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm

11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~84.7% Side bezels 5.5 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.7% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) 400 nits XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 51 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 135 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 214 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) +312% 3.46 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

