Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 (2022) or EliteBook 840 G8 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs EliteBook 840 G8

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
HP EliteBook 840 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and EliteBook 840 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 83 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.6 vs 136.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
vs
EliteBook 840 G8

Case

Weight - 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~77.9%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
400 nits
EliteBook 840 G8 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 135 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz -
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +23%
3.46 TFLOPS
EliteBook 840 G8
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 16 (2022) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Spectre x360 16 (2022) or Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
3. Spectre x360 16 (2022) or Spectre x360 13 (2022)
4. EliteBook 840 G8 or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
5. EliteBook 840 G8 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. EliteBook 840 G8 or ENVY 14 (2021)
7. EliteBook 840 G8 or ProBook 440 G8
8. EliteBook 840 G8 or EliteBook x360 830 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and Spectre x360 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский