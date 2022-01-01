Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 (2022) or EliteBook 840 G9 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs EliteBook 840 G9

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
VS
54 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G9
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
HP EliteBook 840 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and EliteBook 840 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109.6 vs 136.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
vs
EliteBook 840 G9

Case

Weight - 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
400 nits
EliteBook 840 G9 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 135 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +145%
3.46 TFLOPS
EliteBook 840 G9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 840 G9 and Spectre x360 16 (2022) or ask any questions
