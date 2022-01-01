Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 (2022) or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.8 vs 136.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight - 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~82%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 36 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1405:1
sRGB color space - 99.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 70%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 277 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +212%
3.46 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

