You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.8 vs 136.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~82% Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 36 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1405:1 sRGB color space - 99.6% Adobe RGB profile - 70% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69% Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) 400 nits ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 277 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) +212% 3.46 TFLOPS ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.