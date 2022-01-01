You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Around 6.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 83 against 43 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

101% sharper screen – 225 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (111 vs 136.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~75.4% Side bezels 5.5 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 1

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) +60% 400 nits Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 135 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) +312% 3.46 TFLOPS Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No - Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.