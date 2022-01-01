You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~79.8% Side bezels 5.5 mm 7 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 27.7 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1376:1 sRGB color space - 63.9% Adobe RGB profile - 44.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.7% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) +60% 400 nits ProBook 450 G9 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 135 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 278 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce MX570 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) 3.46 TFLOPS ProBook 450 G9 +39% 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 84 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

