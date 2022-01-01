You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 83 against 72.9 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 25% sharper screen – 282 versus 225 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.3 vs 136.1 square inches)

Case Weight - 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.5 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Black, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) 400 nits Spectre x360 15 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 72.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 90 / 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz - FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) +105% 3.46 TFLOPS Spectre x360 15 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

