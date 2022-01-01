HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs x360 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 83 against 72.9 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- 25% sharper screen – 282 versus 225 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.3 vs 136.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|-
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.6%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|90 / 135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1798
1460
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +183%
12562
4435
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1836
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +173%
16721
6118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
