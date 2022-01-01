Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 (2022) or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs x360 15

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
VS
59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
HP Spectre x360 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 83 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • 25% sharper screen – 282 versus 225 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.3 vs 136.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight - 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 135 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz -
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +105%
3.46 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
3. LG Gram 17 (2022) vs HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
4. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 15
5. HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs HP Spectre x360 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 15 and x360 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский