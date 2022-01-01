HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs x360 16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|-
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.6%
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|74%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|74%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:55 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1784
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +147%
12538
5076
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1768
1591
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +168%
16870
6305
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|40 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
