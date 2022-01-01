You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~84.5% Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 74% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74% Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 (2022) 400 nits Spectre x360 16 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 135 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 40 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 (2022) 3.46 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 +45% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.