Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 (2022) or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs x360 16

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
HP Spectre x360 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight - 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 135 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 (2022)
3.46 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16 +45%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or HP Spectre x360 16
4. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or HP Spectre x360 16
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or HP Spectre x360 16
6. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or HP Spectre x360 16
7. HP ENVY 15 (2021) or HP Spectre x360 16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 16 and x360 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский