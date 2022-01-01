You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 83 against 52 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

59% sharper screen – 226 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~87.4% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) - Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 74% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 400 nits Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 52 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 40 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 +45% 5.01 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.