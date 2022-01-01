Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

63 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP Spectre x360 16
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 83 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 136.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 74% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 135 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 +147%
6.42 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

