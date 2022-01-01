Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 or TUF Gaming A17 (2022) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
VS
61 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
HP Spectre x360 16
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 83 Wh
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (136.1 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 135 W 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16
5.01 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 (2022) +42%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs HP Spectre x360 16
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs HP Spectre x360 16
3. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 16
4. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs HP Spectre x360 16
5. Dell Vostro 5620 vs HP Spectre x360 16
6. Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) vs TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
9. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) vs Gaming A17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) and HP Spectre x360 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский