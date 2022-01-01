HP Spectre x360 16 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (136.1 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|200 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 16 +2%
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5076
9632
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 16 +1%
1591
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6305
TUF Gaming A17 (2022) +115%
13560
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
