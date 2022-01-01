You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery 83 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (136.1 vs 161.2 square inches) Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 226 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 74% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 400 nits TUF Gaming A17 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 200 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 40 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 5.01 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A17 (2022) +42% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.