Display 3840 x 2400
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 96 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • 25% sharper screen – 283 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 99.7%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 135 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 35-50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16
5.01 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +16%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

