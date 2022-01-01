You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 Battery 83 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~84.4% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Blue Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.4% Adobe RGB profile 74% 75.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 74.1% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 +33% 400 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 40 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 5.01 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +23% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 9.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

