Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Can run popular games at about 92-125% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

27% sharper screen – 226 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (136.1 vs 156.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~82.8% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Blue Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 +33% 400 nits Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 68 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 40 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 +167% 5.01 TFLOPS Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

