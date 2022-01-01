You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 83 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 83 against 64 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 74% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 400 nits Latitude 5521 n/a

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 40 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz - GPU boost clock 1223 MHz - FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 +78% 5.01 TFLOPS Latitude 5521 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.