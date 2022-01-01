HP Spectre x360 16 vs Dell Latitude 5531
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
- Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 83 against 64 watt-hours
- 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1584
Latitude 5531 +8%
1710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5076
Latitude 5531 +111%
10686
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1591
Latitude 5531 +10%
1744
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6305
Latitude 5531 +139%
15072
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
