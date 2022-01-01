Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 or Latitude 7530 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 vs Dell Latitude 7530

62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7530
HP Spectre x360 16
Dell Latitude 7530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and Dell Latitude 7530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
Latitude 7530

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 74% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 16
400 nits
Latitude 7530
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 135 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 +255%
5.01 TFLOPS
Latitude 7530
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 16 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. HP Spectre x360 16 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. HP Spectre x360 16 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
4. HP Spectre x360 16 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
5. HP Spectre x360 16 and ENVY 15 (2021)
6. Dell Latitude 7530 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell Latitude 7530 and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
8. Dell Latitude 7530 and 9520 (2-in-1)
9. Dell Latitude 7530 and Vostro 15 7510
10. Dell Latitude 7530 and Latitude 9430

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7530 and HP Spectre x360 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский