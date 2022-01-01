You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 83 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~81.7% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 74% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 400 nits Latitude 7530 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 135 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11390H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Spectre x360 16 +10% 1584 Latitude 7530 1440 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Spectre x360 16 +30% 5076 Latitude 7530 3918 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Spectre x360 16 1591 Latitude 7530 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Spectre x360 16 6305 Latitude 7530 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 40 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 +255% 5.01 TFLOPS Latitude 7530 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

