You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 83 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~80.8% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 74% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 +82% 400 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11390H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Spectre x360 16 +8% 1584 Precision 3570 1466 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Spectre x360 16 +26% 5076 Precision 3570 4036 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Spectre x360 16 1591 Precision 3570 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Spectre x360 16 6305 Precision 3570 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 40 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 +255% 5.01 TFLOPS Precision 3570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.