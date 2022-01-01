You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 83 against 52 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

34% sharper screen – 226 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (91.3 vs 136.1 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~88.4% Side bezels 6.7 mm 3.7 mm Colors Black, Blue White, Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 400 nits XPS 13 9310 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time 1:55 hr 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 135 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 40 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 +496% 5.01 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 84.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.