HP Spectre x360 16 vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
- Can run popular games at about 365-498% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 34% sharper screen – 226 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (95.3 vs 136.1 square inches)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~84.7%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|41.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|71.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
|69.7%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|214 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 16 +34%
1556
1164
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 16 +119%
5126
2343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 16 +22%
1591
1308
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 16 +163%
6305
2399
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
