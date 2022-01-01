Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

63 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
VS
49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
HP Spectre x360 16
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Can run popular games at about 365-498% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 226 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (95.3 vs 136.1 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~84.7%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 71.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 69.7%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 16
400 nits
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +13%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 135 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 214 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 +664%
6.42 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

