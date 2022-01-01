Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 56% sharper screen – 226 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.1 square inches)
Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~89%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 135 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1343 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 88.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
