62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
VS
55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
HP Spectre x360 16
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 65% sharper screen – 226 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
MagicBook 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 68.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 68.4%
Response time - 14 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 16 +33%
400 nits
MagicBook 16 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:46 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 +352%
5.01 TFLOPS
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 80.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

